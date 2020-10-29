To protect health of farm workers during pandemic

The federal government is investing $4.9 million under the Emergency On-Farm Support Fund to help British Columbia (B.C.) farmers better protect the health and safety of farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone needs to feel safe and supported when they go to work. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health of all farm workers who are working hard to feed Canadians has been a top priority. With this program, British Columbia farmers will have the support they need to ensure the right measures are in place to safeguard their employees’ health and safety and limit the spread of the virus,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of agriculture and agri-food.

The federal funding will be delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of British Columbia (IAF).