Boundary Similkameen election results – the 11 percent divide

36, 593 Registered Voters This is called the ‘initial’ count – battle not over until the final ballot counted

Electoral District Candidate’s Ballot Name Affiliation Total Valid Votes % of Popular Vote Boundary-Similkameen Arlyn Greig Ind 407 2.60% Roly Russell BC NDP 7,529 48.04% Darryl Seres Conservative 1,963 12.53% Petra Veintimilla BC Liberal Party 5,773 36.84% 92 of 98 ballot boxes reported 15,672

This is just a preliminary look – final figures will be published in the days ahead

Pundits declared Roly Russell of Grand Forks the winner as the gap in popular vote is wide.

No word on the number of Mailed in Ballots are yet to be counted.

Source for figures – Elections BC