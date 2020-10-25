Boundary Similkameen election results – the 11 percent divide

This is called the ‘initial’ count – battle not over until the final ballot counted
October 25, 2020 12:52 a.m.
|Electoral District
|Candidate’s Ballot Name
|Affiliation
|Total Valid Votes
|% of Popular Vote
|Boundary-Similkameen
|Arlyn Greig
|Ind
|407
|2.60%
|Roly Russell
|BC NDP
|7,529
|48.04%
|Darryl Seres
|Conservative
|1,963
|12.53%
|Petra Veintimilla
|BC Liberal Party
|5,773
|36.84%
|92 of 98 ballot boxes reported
|15,672
This is just a preliminary look – final figures will be published in the days ahead
Pundits declared Roly Russell of Grand Forks the winner as the gap in popular vote is wide.
No word on the number of Mailed in Ballots are yet to be counted.
Source for figures – Elections BC
