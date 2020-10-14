One man shot – One man arrested

2020-10-13 11:07 PDT

One man is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting in Osoyoos.

On October 11, 2020 at 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP, supported by Oliver RCMP, responded to a report of a shooting in the 8,000-block of 70th Avenue.

Police were told that the shooter, a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos and the victim, a 21-year-old man had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect attended the victim’s residence and shot him.

The suspect fled the area on foot. The victim was treated in Oliver hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos, states Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the RCMP in the South Okanagan.

Police received several tips from the public, leading to the arrest of the suspect early Tuesday after he returned to his residence.

The arrest was a coordinated effort between the Osoyoos RCMP, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services.

The man remains in custody to appear in court on October 14, 2020.

Source: Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos Detachment Commander

