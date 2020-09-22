2020 Council Policy Review –

Council continued with its 2020 Council Policy Review. The Christmas Closure Policy was amended and a Respect in the Workplace Policy was adopted that includes additional provisions respecting responsibilities, processes and education.

Telecommunications Tower – 6450 Spartan Street –

Council was provided with photo simulations of the proposed Rogers telecommunications tower at 6450 Spartan Street. The examples provided were of mono and tri-pole towers in various colours. Council requested Rogers provide further options in advance of the upcoming public consultation process.

Animal Control Amendment Bylaw 1224.05 –

Animal Control Amendment Bylaw 1224.05 was read a first, second and third time. The bylaw amendment includes provisions for permitting domestic ducks within the municipality, while also adding more provisions for the keeping of chickens. Some additional housekeeping amendments were also undertaken to reflect current processes.

Heritage Procedure Bylaw 1395 –

Council gave first, second and third reading to Heritage Procedure Bylaw 1395. The bylaw has provisions for adding and removing a property from the Community Heritage Register, procedures for adopting a heritage designation bylaw for a specific property or structure, and procedures for the issuance of heritage alteration permits. South Okanagan Secondary School was removed from the Community Heritage Register as the school was destroyed by fire in 2011.

Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw 1383.01 –

Council gave first, second and third reading to Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw 1383.01 as amended. Fees and charges are reviewed on an annual basis to ensure relevancy in relation to budget. Fee schedules were amended relating to building permits, development services, and general fees.

Delegation – BC Step Code –

Council received a presentation from Peter Robinson, Chief Technology Officer, Community Energy Association, regarding upcoming energy efficiency requirements relating to the BC Building Code starting in 2022. Staff will be consulting with local builders to ensure the new energy requirements are effectively implemented and will be bringing a new Building Bylaw to an upcoming meeting for Council’s consideration.

Strategic Plan Update –

Council received the first and second quarter updates for the Strategic Plan. Council met in July and August to update and amend priorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal No-Cost Contraception – City of New Westminster –

Council supported a request for support from the City of New Westminster’s resolution that petitions Premier Horgan seeking universal no-cost prescription contraception, administered in BC by the Medical Services Plan.