Proposed NP Reserve – squaring the lines

Town of Osoyoos council votes to ask Parks Canada to remove property within the municipality from the Proposed NP Reserve.
Town of Osoyoos council has invited Sarah Boyle from Parks Canada to appear soon to give locals an update on the Proposed NP Reserve.
- Hatch marks on pix above shows where the NP Reserve is planning to acquire control – this land south and west of Dividend Ridge
- The ‘working boundary’ for the federal park reserve includes lands within the Town boundary that have been designated for future development.
- Given the limited land base within the Town, Council may
want to consider making a recommendation to Parks Canada to consider amending the ‘working boundary’ for the national park reserve to exclude lands within the jurisdictional boundary of the Town of Osoyoos.
Comments
Deb Evans says
I applaud the Town of Osoyoos Council for pushing back against Parks Canada. Now people need to contact the provincial & federal governments to stop this Proposed National Park Reserve.
This is all about the U.N. Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 & SDGs — moving people off rural land into communities to be controlled. Listen to those who have come from communist countries; they are speaking up as they have seen this before.
Publisher: Deb – some people believe they are being controlled. Others not. Objectively none of us are controlled if you speak up – persuade others – and vote for people that you agree with. That is called democracy.
You may not believe Trump, Trudeau – Putin or Hitler become what they are without consent…. but you are wrong.
You get what you sow.
Lawrence Green says
But I thought that the Town of Osoyoos Council was a big supporter
of the NPR .
I guess it depends on whose Ox is being gored !
Publisher: Being a supporter of the NPR and or giving away municipal land to PC are two different questions. Mayor McKortoff is a big supporter of PC and she has never said a nasty word about this process.
Each one of of us in Osoyoos or Oliver or the region is entitled to our own opinion. MOST even if they have strong views – DO NOTHING!!