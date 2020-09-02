Cops for Kids

Friday Sept. 11, 2020

Because of the Covid-19 this year there will only be 3 sets of riders coming through Oliver, and sadly the public cannot come into the Firehall.

It would be nice to still show the Community support by being on the streets and cheering them on.

You can make donations at M & J Restaurant and Big Al’s Bakery or any Lioness/Lion that will be at the Firehall.

The three times they will be coming through Oliver to the Firehall on Friday Sept. 11, 2020

2:45pm

3:15pm and

3:45pm

Thank you Oliver for your support

Oliver Lioness and Lions