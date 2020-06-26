One month reprieve given to Oliver property owner

6569 Lakeside Drive Oliver

Remedial Action Reconsideration Request –

The property owner at 6569 Lakeside Drive requested consideration to modify the time requirements. Council agreed to provide an additional 30 days to complete the retaining wall, and an additional 30 days to construct access to the upstairs patio, and further to change the requirement to side the shed with cladding to painting the shed which meets the requirements of the BC Building Code. The time requirements re-started June 22nd.