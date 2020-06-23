Council briefs – Oliver

Race car to do test runs at the airport

Council agreed to have staff begin negotiations with Velocity AC over its proposed use of the airport for automotive testing. Councillor Dave Mattes, a member of the Airport Advisory Committee, told council that Velocity Auto Performance is a company that does modifications to high-powered automobiles and would like to use the runway to test the cars. Appropriate safety precautions around potential air traffic would be part of any agreement. According to the minutes of the advisory committee, rental of the strip has been proposed at $500 for a full day and $250 for a half. Councillor Petra Veitimilla asked if the issue of noise came up at the advisory committee meeting. Mattes said it had not but that the proposed use would be during the day.

Grow Oliver economic playbook adopted

Council officially adopted the town economic development blueprint entitled Grow Oliver while making it clear that it is a “guiding document” and not a rigid program the town must follow to the letter. The 70-page plan outlines strategies, approaches and tactics for the economic development of the town. It was funded by a grant from the provincial Rural Dividend Fund.

The objectives include:

Create an attractive and vibrant downtown;

Support and grow local businesses;

Attract investment and jobs;

Create local benefits and regional tourism;

Encourage affordable housing and commercial spaces;

Foster a robust and resilient local economy;

Promote innovation and a green local economy; and

Strengthen relationships with regional partners.