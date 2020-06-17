Involved in tourism?

Local officials are inviting the public to a virtual town hall to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on tourism in the South Okanagan and Boundary-Similkameen region.

Linda Larson, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, and Dan Ashton, MLA for Penticton, will be joined by official opposition co-critics for tourism Doug Clovechok and Michelle Stilwell on Zoom.

The event will give officials the chance to hear the public’s concerns about the effect of COVID-19 on the tourism industry. Officials will also attempt to answer questions about reopening tourism businesses amidst changing regulations.

“Tourism operators, many of them small businesses, have faced many hardships that will require government’s immediate attention.” states a press release.

The town hall will take place virtually at 4 p.m. today.

Anyone who wishes to participate is asked to RSVP in advance to either MLA’s office.