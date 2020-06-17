Rant – seems it needs to be said….again

A comment made and published by the Vancouver Sun

Tom D….

Its becoming really really comical. Imagine recording cancer cases, accidents or suicides. It would be in the 10’s of thousands. These clowns are tracking and tracing something that 99.9% of the population DOES NOT HAVE.

Publisher: The Vancouver Sun does not have the same high standards as the CBC and ODN on publishing comments with first and last names. But this gasp of frustration…. of many people is not answered.

In another story not published here we are spending time quibbling over some statistic that was not accurate, has been changed, maybe a false positive – the silliness continues.

Don’t go to choir practice. China has some new cases. A 2nd wave is coming.

Do you know how large Interior Health Area is?

No new active cases of Covid-19 in the IHA – deaths only 2 and…Where did they come into contact with the virus – not here. Total cases 196 – 99% recovered.

How many in IHA in a hospital with Covid-19? 1 (ONE) – what stats can you give for people with the flu, cancer, heart disease/stroke, diabetes, drug overdoses, car accidents, GIT disorders etc….. There is no daily TV report on many facts…..

Time for a daily show on what people are doing, how business can recover, how all can get back to work

Stop the fear machine – daily on TV. I actually do not watch much anymore.