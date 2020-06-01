Board of Education – School District #53

Following are some of the items that were discussed at the Board of Education Meeting held on May 27, 2020 via Zoom.

Staff reported on the efforts of teachers, support staff, and administrators preparing for the return of students to classes on June 1. This return to class is part of the “re-start” plan delineated by the Provincial Government. On May 15, the Premier and the Minister of Education held a media conference to provide clarity on the details of the restart plan for the K-12 sector beginning June 1st.

This restart plan continues to be coordinated with government, the Ministry of Education and the Provincial Health Officer and involves a measured phased-in approach to resuming in-class learning, guided by strict health and safety guidelines.

On June 1, students in SD No. 53 will be returning to part time in-class instruction.

For students in Kindergarten to Grade 5, this will mean attending approximately 2 days each week and for students in Grades 6-12 attending approximately one day each week. Some students will be attending more often up to 5 days per week as long as we can adhere to the density protocols of students in the building and space to divide them so as to not exceed 50% of enrolment. While this return is upon the discretion of parents and students, we acknowledge and support family choices not to return at this time. School buses will run on all schedules and times with one student per seat unless they live in the same household. Bus schedules have been aligned with school and sibling schedules. As this is complex to schedule, we do ask that parents be in contact with their respective school’s principals/vice-principals to let them know of their intentions.

Secondary schools are continuing to plan for their bursary and commencement ceremonies. Their plans must follow the provincial health guidelines with no more than 50 people in one gathering.

School staff are collaborating with students and parents over options and procedures that

meet these requirements. The SESS and OSS grad classes are under 50 students while the SOSS grad class is approximately 85.

A public budget forum was held virtually via Zoom at 6:30 pm, 13th May 2020 to present the first draft of the budget to partner groups and the general public. An online survey/feedback form had been posted on the district website to obtain insights/feedback from the public.

The Board was informed that Capital funding in the amount of $125,000 was approved by the

Provincial Government for a new playground for Cawston Primary School.

Staff also reported that playgrounds will be reopened thru the district with specific cleanliness signage indicating that structures are not cleaned or sanitized and that proper personal hand hygiene should be followed.

The Board would also like to thank staff, administrators, teachers, parents and students for their patience, resilience and commitment to education through this difficult period whilst we all look forward to some form of normalcy.

Rob Zandee, Chairperson

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)