Dear Thespians, Music Lovers and Entertainment Enthusiasts,

We wish to begin by thanking you all for your patience during this challenging time. We have been busy working with artists and promoters to reschedule events and contacting ticket holders with schedule changes.

Beginning next week, theatre staff will be working remotely, and the theatre will be closed. We will not be here to answer the phone, but during regular box office hours (Tuesday to Thursday from 10 – 3) emails and phone messages will be responded to. Inquiries can be emailed to tix@venablestheatre.ca or you can leave a voicemail at 250-498-1626.

If you have requested a refund for a rescheduled show, or are expecting a refund for a cancelled event, we are working through these now and you will receive an email with your receipt once yours is completed.

Please continue to visit our website and check our Facebook page for the most up to date information regarding our event schedule. We certainly look forward to getting back to business as usual and hosting great events for the residents of the South Okanagan.

Sincerely,

Leah and Aimee

Frank Venables Theatre

Oliver BC