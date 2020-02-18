SOCS 4th CONCERT – MONTREAL GUITAR TRIO

What a way to end the season!

The Montreal Guitar Trio, described by the CBC as the hottest guitar ensemble in Canada, will be performing Friday, March 20th at 7:30 pm at Venables Theatre, Oliver. Presented by the South Okanagan Concert Society, this Trio is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser and judging by previous performances a full house is anticipated.

Get your tickets quickly on line at www.venablestheatre.ca or go to the theatre box office Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 to 3 pm. Supported by generous sponsors, tickets are exceptionally affordable. Two or more tickets in advance are only $21/ticket. Single Tickets in advance are $23 and at the door if there are any left, $25. Youth are ‘almost free’ at $2.50 so young people have opportunity to experience really fine live music locally.

The Montreal Guitar Trio is a “force to be reckoned with”. For over 20 years, the trio’s virtuosity, rigour, creativity and impressive stage presence has won converts all over the world. Humour and interacting with the audience go hand in hand with this group in hundreds of concerts in prestigious venues across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

The trio is composed of guitarists, Sebastien Dufour, Glenn Levesque and Marc Morin performing on Bruno Boutin guitars. They first met as classical music students at the University of Montreal. This year they are marking the 20th anniversary of their first live concert.

That conservatory background hasn’t stopped them from tackling flamenco and tango, nuances of Indian and Arabic music, hits from Queen and Rush or even Emio Marricone’s music for spaghetti westerns! As a trio, they have released six albums and won an Opus award for concert of the year in the Jazz & World Music category. In January 2017 the trio launched its 7th album “Danzas” in Montreal. It pays tribute to the great composers of Spanish music such as Paco de Lucia and Manuel de Falla.

Even more interesting, is the sextet that has emerged when the Montreal Guitar Trio combined with the California Guitar Trio some ten years ago. Now each group performs as individual trios but approximately half their gigs are as a sextet together. This has invigorated both groups and speeds past classical oriented guitar acts to embrace a wider contemporary repertoire and unexpected approaches. A new album “In a New Landscape” was created together and has recently been released.

You can expect an exceptional concert when you arrive at Venables Theatre March 20th. Don’t forget next year’s SOCS series will be revealed and early bird tickets available for sale in the theatre foyer.