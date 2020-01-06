Recently my younger brother corrected my English ….or pronunciation on the work bereft. I had called it ‘berift’ for most of my life. It is bereft.

Let me use it in a sentence: ODN is bereft of local news. ……As are most newspapers and news websites in our area.

Why ??

No local council meetings

School just returning

Too much snow – not enough snow

Courts are not working

Many people on holidays….. still

So when does January start – oh by about the third week….

If you have an interesting picture or story contact oliverdailynews@gmail.com