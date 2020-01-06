Recently my younger brother corrected my English ….or pronunciation on the work bereft. I had called it ‘berift’ for most of my life. It is bereft.
Let me use it in a sentence: ODN is bereft of local news. ……As are most newspapers and news websites in our area.
Why ??
No local council meetings
School just returning
Too much snow – not enough snow
Courts are not working
Many people on holidays….. still
So when does January start – oh by about the third week….
If you have an interesting picture or story contact oliverdailynews@gmail.com
Lynne Thompson says
We’ll want to talk about our Rat problem sooner or later. Not Pack or Bush Rat but the Black ones I believe they are called Norwegian Rats. My compost hosted “Willard” till our rat trap sent him to Rat heaven. I realize the packing house, Kiwanis, flea market Arena and any other large covered area more then likely are blessed with them. I have talked with people who live by the
High school who are blessed with them. I live on Badger St. So I think they are all around.
Anyone else willing to share a rat story?
Publisher: Could be the story of the year…..that no one wants to talk about. I hear sporadic incidents of a rat sighting but never heard Health or Municipal departments chatting on the street.
Maybe rats are as clean as a church mouse?