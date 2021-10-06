2021 first Remembrance event October 29th

,

“First Poppy Ceremony” will be held in front of the Cenotaph at 9:00am Friday October 29th 2021.

In attendance – invited guests and Zone Chair Cde. Peter McKenna and Zone Poppy Chair Cde. Sandy Askewe-Power.

Comments

  1. What is the significance of this early ceremony? I have never heard of this before.

    Publisher: Doubt it is a ceremony – its an opportunity to involve local VIP’s with the launch of the annual Poppy Campaign

