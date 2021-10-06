2021 first Remembrance event October 29th October 6, 2021, 7:27 am “First Poppy Ceremony” will be held in front of the Cenotaph at 9:00am Friday October 29th 2021. In attendance – invited guests and Zone Chair Cde. Peter McKenna and Zone Poppy Chair Cde. Sandy Askewe-Power.
Comments
Phyllis Whitten says
What is the significance of this early ceremony? I have never heard of this before.
Publisher: Doubt it is a ceremony – its an opportunity to involve local VIP’s with the launch of the annual Poppy Campaign