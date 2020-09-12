2 who’s for you

Who is the subject of the art work?

Who is the artist?

I do not know

Help!

  1. This was drawn by my brother, David Koenig. He drew it for me when I worked at the old Sunnybank, behind the post office. The gentleman’s name is, Charlie Laberge. He resided in Osoyoos for many years, prior to moving into Sunnybank. He was a very dear soul to me, and to many other care givers that worked there. Character plus!! I gifted this to Ruth Typusiak, one of Charlie’s favorite care aides. May I ask where you got the picture from? I would love to have a copy of it. Thanks, Jack!

    Publisher: Barb – shall check with the source – could be made available to you as a copy or the original.

    And Barb you will be awarded the fastest response medal on record at ODN !!!

    • Early bird gets the worm……or perhaps the original? Thanks, Jack! I’d be grateful for either/or.

      Publisher: Barb you mentioned another lady – is she still in the area?

