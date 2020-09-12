2 who’s for you September 12, 2020, 7:00 amWho is the subject of the art work? Who is the artist? I do not know Help!
Comments
Barb Sabyan says
This was drawn by my brother, David Koenig. He drew it for me when I worked at the old Sunnybank, behind the post office. The gentleman’s name is, Charlie Laberge. He resided in Osoyoos for many years, prior to moving into Sunnybank. He was a very dear soul to me, and to many other care givers that worked there. Character plus!! I gifted this to Ruth Typusiak, one of Charlie’s favorite care aides. May I ask where you got the picture from? I would love to have a copy of it. Thanks, Jack!
Publisher: Barb – shall check with the source – could be made available to you as a copy or the original.
And Barb you will be awarded the fastest response medal on record at ODN !!!
Barb Sabyan says
Early bird gets the worm……or perhaps the original? Thanks, Jack! I’d be grateful for either/or.
Publisher: Barb you mentioned another lady – is she still in the area?
Barb Sabyan says
I’m not sure, Jack. I haven’t seen, or had contact with her, for many years.