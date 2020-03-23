$150K to earthquake-proof Flume 3

By ROY WOOD

In the interests of protection against earthquake damage, Oliver council will invest over $150,000 to reinforce the structure of so-called “Flume 3,” which is part of the irrigation system.

Council heard today that a 2018 engineering evaluation found that “the flume was is good condition but would not withstand a seismic event when it was loaded with water and (was) rated as ‘seriously deficient’ in that category.”

According to a report to council from operations director Shawn Goodsell, the amount budgeted for the repairs turned out to be about $51,000 short of the eventual lowest bid — $158,240 — mainly because of unanticipated safety concerns and higher than expected materials costs.

He added that money is available in reserve funds to cover the shortfall.

Goodsell predicted that once the current Covid-19 crisis passes there will be a “mad rush” to get municipal projects underway and that it “would be prudent to do it now while the price is low.”

He added that in discussions with Greyback Construction, the low bidder, the firm indicated that if a re-tender were undertaken their bid would likely be higher.

Council voted to award the contract to Greyback for the “structural remediation” of the flume.

A flume is a human-made channel for water. Flume 3 is located on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve just south of the industrial park.