150 years of residential schools – Vernon Exhibit

“Where are the Children?” Exhibit

When

Thu Jul 1, 2021 @ 10:00am – Sun Sep 5, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Where

O’Keefe Ranch

9380 Hwy 97N

Vernon, BC

Contact

O’Keefe Ranch

Phone: (250) 542-7868

Email: info@okeeferanch.ca

“Where are the Children?” is the first of it’s kind in Canada. It spans over 125 years and contains documents and photographs about residential schools from the 1880’s until present day. Legacy of Hope is putting on the exhibit in partnership with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives & SD 22.

The opening of the exhibit will be on July 1st, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 1p.m in the Greenhow Museum at O’Keefe Ranch and will run until September 5th, 2021. Hours will resume to back to the usual 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on July 7th.