10th Anniversary of Food Drive

September 26th is Oliver’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive’s 10th anniversary!

Every year for the past 9 years, the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive has generated heartwarming community support in our goal to feed the hungry. We hope that Oliverites will again rally around this effort for the Oliver Food Bank. Usually, a yellow donation bag appears on your doorstep or doorknob, and with that bag comes an opportunity to directly support those in need in our community.

Because of the COVID-19 concerns this year brings, there will be NO DOORSTEP DONATION PICK-UPS OR BAG DROP-OFFS. Instead, you can support the Oliver Food Bank and the 2020 BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in any of the following ways:

By dropping off food donations (non-perishable), cash or cheques at the Oliver Food Bank (6047 Station Street) between 9am and 2pm on the day of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive: Saturday, September 26th.

By mailing a donation cheque to the Oliver Food Bank, Box 405, Oliver, BC, V0H 1T0.

By e-transfering funds to oliver.foodbank@gmail.com (donations will go directly to the Food Bank account).

By donating via credit card through Feed the Valley on the Food Banks BC website at foodbanksbc.com or through the Canada Helps website at www.canadahelps.org. Donations must be designated for the Oliver Food Bank.

All donations of $20.00 or more submitted directly to the Oliver Food Bank along with the donor’s name and full address are receipted for income tax purposes. Donations made by credit card through the organizations listed above are receipted for income tax purposes by those organizations.

Oliver donated over 7700 pounds of food during last year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, helping restock the shelves of the Oliver Food Bank. Every month, approximately 500 people use the Oliver Food Bank to feed themselves and their families. Your generosity in supporting this effort over the last 9 years has meant well over 53,000 pounds of food has been donated locally and that our Oliver Food Bank has been able to feed hundreds of people in need. We encourage all locals and businesses to help restock the Oliver Food Bank shelves in time for Thanksgiving.

We will available to collect donations at the Oliver Food Bank (6047 Station St.) between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm on collection day: September 26th, 2020.

Thank you so much for your continued support!

For more information please visit www.bctfooddrive.org or

contact us at jordannoftle@hotmail.com.

Jordan Noftle, Oliver Coordinator

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive