100 T$ Sani Dump planned for airport…but….

The purpose of this report is to award the new “Airport Street Sani-Dump” project which was recently tendered and closed on June 9, 2020. Options to be debated Monday:

1. Award the ‘Airport Street Sani-dump’ to Mike Johnson Excavating Ltd for $99,233.40 which incorporates extra electrical work and pay option and increase the original budget of the project by $24,008,

2. Award the ‘Airport Street Sani-dump’ to Mike Johnson Excavating Ltd. for $90,653, using the deletable items in tender which deletes extra electrical and pay option kiosk/equipment,

3. Not accept bids and re-tender project with revisions.

Staff recommendation:

Staff agree with TRUE’s recommendation in their report to award for full tender price (includes electrical & pay option) and also increase the budget to complete this project.

ODN asked the airport manager where the location was – and Paul Dumoret did not know about this project and said he would have to check with Town Hall.

The site apparently behind Southwind Mall on airport land just south of the current booster station at the corner of Road 1 and Airport Street.

Dumoret said the local airport committee had not been advised of the plan or asked for input. The location is where the BC Fire Service has used the land for a campsite during major fires.

The Town of Oliver currently does not run a ‘sani-dump’ site within the Town and with the disbandment of the Centennial RV trailer Park, which lost a dump facility, gives the Town and it’s tourists an option to use this type of facility. Council and staff have been approached many times about constructing a new sani-dump to accommodate RV users.

Staff are proposing some electrical work be done to purchase a proper kiosk and locking cap system to provide a service for a fee of $10. The Town would enter into a service agreement with a company that can provide this option and staff feel it provides some comfort that the cap locks over inlet pipe unless a credit card payment is made at the kiosk. After initial fees to get the units and parts, the town would have to pay a monthly service for this type of set up of approximately $208/month. The kiosk and any components associated to this system are covered for minor damage or faulty during the “License & Service Agreement”. BC Parks & District of Summerland ($10) are some of the users with the same pay system (Sani-star) for some of their sani-dumps.

At the end of each year, we can analyze the amount of use and money taking in and make proper adjustment to pricing if necessary. If the Town decided not to go with ‘payment unit or kiosk’ the cap would be unlocked at all times and anyone would use as a free service. The Town would just cover all use and will have to incorporate some operational time for our staff to maintain the site as necessary with eitherdecision but could potentially be more visits with no pay system in place. We will still have proper signage and try to restrict any Commercial dumping.

Source: Documents from Town of Oliver