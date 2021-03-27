Where ever you look for stats – about 1 in 10 have been vaccinated for Covid 19

There are stats for Oliver, IH, BC, Canada, US of A – da world but the percentage total is ABOUT the same.

Have you had your jab in the arm?

Did you get turned away at clinics in Osoyoos or Oliver – (Jack is fishing)

I believe I can phone Monday – shall check again on what is required etc. and will print or reprint instructions from IH – that’s the group in Kelowna that blames computers for any inconvenience and NEVER apologizes.

Quick question – how long will take to vaccinate the other 90 percent of the people?

Has BC vaccinated 100 percent of front line workers, indigenous people, vulnerable people, police, fire, ambulance, doctors, nurses, hospital staff or is there a “resistance” movement?