The CEO of Pfizer said a fourth shot of the vaccine may be needed sooner than expected to neutralize the Omicron variant after preliminary research found that the variant could bypass antibodies generated by the vaccine.

The statement comes after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE conducted initial lab studies which found that a third shot successfully fought the variant, results that will accelerate booster-shot drives around the world and may lead to use of new strain-specific vaccines.