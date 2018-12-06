Zaza Hall wins case against Osoyoos Indian Band

On April 29, 2015 fire destroyed a quality home on the OIB reserve. The family that lived there is well known in the community.

The Osoyoos Indian Band ( council and staff ) claimed that the family living there did not have insurance but Zaza Hall stated that she had not been granted a certificate of purchase and was not in a position to insure a building owned by the band.

On the reserve homes are built and financed with band members choosing to sign an agreement to purchase that home under strict conditions.

Once the disagreement surfaced, Zaza Hall contacted legal counsel and a case was prepared. The trial started September 17 and ended September 25, 2018 before Madame Justice Alison J. Beames.

Judge Beames issued an order for compensation and the granting of such a certificate of purchase. Hall says she is happy that a determination has been made in her favour. She has been out of the home for three years because the work done to fix the house had not been done to her satisfaction. She had hoped for some recognition that she and her family were impacted greatly by decision made by others.