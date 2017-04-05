Youth treatment centre reopens

British Columbia youth and young adults struggling with serious substance use problems now have access to Ashnola at The Crossing, the re-opened and re-named 22-bed residential treatment program in Keremeos.

The new treatment program provides individuals aged 17 to 24 years with access to specialized, evidence-based treatment, education and support tailored to their unique needs in a natural environment. The comprehensive programming includes group, individual and family therapy, therapeutic recreational activities, life-skills training, high school completion, psycho-social education and aftercare planning and support.

The program was developed in consultation with regional health authority representatives, Indigenous groups, community service providers and local groups in Keremeos. It serves a unique age range of clients who are at a critical stage in their development and life path.

•Ashnola at The Crossing is available for young people aged 17-24 years in need of intensive treatment for substance-use disorders and who may also have mental-health challenges.

•About 14% of people aged 19-35 years’ experience substance-use disorders.

•Rates of mental-health and substance-use disorders are highest for people aged 15-24 years, at nearly 12%.

•Because the name of the facility is “The Crossing,” the formal name of the program is Ashnola at The Crossing.