Youth energy project still up in the air – needs agreement from all parties

OLIVER PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIETY

To: Oliver Parks and Recreation Society – Board of Directors

From: Carol Sheridan, Manager of Recreation

Subject: Oliver Youth Support Project

The purpose of this report is to provide a recommendation in response to a proposal received from the South Okanagan Solar Energy Project (SOSEP) regarding the installation of solar panels on the Community Hall roof for the purpose of providing grant funding to youth projects.

The South Okanagan Solar Energy Project (SO SEP) committee presented to the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society (the Society) on a proposal to install 20 solar panels on the Community Centre roof that would raise a “credit” in energy savings that could be used to fund local worthwhile youth projects.

The SOSEP committee is not looking for a financial contribution from the Society, rather confirmation of a community building for the installation of the solar panels that they are currently raising funds for. According to Ian Gibson, the Oliver Community Hall has a very suitable roof. The roof section above the Weight Room is new, metal, and unobstructed by other buildings. There is sufficient room for the 20 panels that the group will be purchasing.

The solar panels would be purchased and installed over 2 years, ten in 2019 and ten more in 2020, by the SOSEP Youth Support Project group. Each solar panel would be under warranty by the manufacturer for 25 years and no maintenance would be required. The panels would become an asset of the RDOS as part of the building. In initial consult with the RDOS, there is no reason to anticipate a significant impact on insurance due to the installation of solar panels.

Energy savings would be minimal but immediate, and a “credit” amount for power generated would be established annually by working with our existing Fortis account for the Hall (number of kilowatt hours multiplied by the cost of each kilowatt). The credit amount generated by the panels would be assessed on an annual basis, be earmarked for projects benefiting youth in the community and would be made available as part of the Society’s Grant-in-Aid application program. The estimated investment/value of 20 solar panels is $12,000 and the estimated annual generated credit amount is $800.

The Society could choose any of the following actions:

Respectfully decline the proposal from the SOSEP Upon completion of all required inspections and permits, accept the proposal from the SOSEP to purchase and install 20 solar panels on the Community Hall roof over the next 2 years and use the annual energy credit to fund local youth projects through the existing Grant-in-Aid process.

Staff recommendation is to approve the proposal from the SO SEP to, upon completion of all required inspections and permits, purchase and install 20 solar panels on the Community Hall roof over the next 2 years and use the annual energy credit to fund local youth projects through the existing Grant-in-Aid process.