Candidates in black flanked by incumbent Ambassadors Teigen and Molly Koenig (Right)

2018 Candidates: Bridget Miller, Rabbjot Mundahar, Jennifer Zepeda, Enola Mills, Jassimran Sidhu, Avnit Sidhu, Jasmeen Gill and absent (Eisha Gill)

Candidates were asked to submit a file on their speech and ODN will print them when received.