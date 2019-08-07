Youth Ambassadors – part 1

***

Phat Thai, 15, born in Kelowna has lived his whole life in Oliver. He loves math and is about to start grade 10 in the fall.

Why are you interested in being an Oliver Youth Ambassador?

Phat says I need to improve my skills at Public Speaking and looks forward to meeting new friends and the community he lives in.

Phat is 14 but turns 15 next week.

After we chatted he said: Thank you.

Myaia Koenig, 15 in the fall, born in Penticton and has also lived her life in Oliver. Myaia will start Grade 10 in the fall and wants to be involved in the Drama class.

I really look forward to the experience, meeting new people and visiting other communities