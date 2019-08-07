Youth Ambassador – part 2

***

Sharon Grewal, 16, will enter Grade 12 in September. Wants to take Pre Calculus and strive to be an accountant after finishing all of her education.

Sharon freely stated she was shy 2 years ago – the condition discouraging her to be more public. She loves to dance, wants to take courses that challenge her intellect. She is interested in the arts.

Why are you interested in becoming a Youth Ambassador?

I work now and I love it, helping and assisting both pets and people. I have overcome my shyness and am encouraged by my parent to take a role in the community as a volunteer.

Sponsored by the Legion Branch 97

***

***

Kael Koteles is almost 15 and about to find out about grade 10. He comes from a family that has lived and prospered in Oliver for a number of generations. Kael impressed me as a bright young man interested in both music and science.

Why are you interested in becoming a Youth Ambassador?

The first word spoken, “being a volunteer”. He is interested in learning more about etiquette and public speaking.

A young man to watch. While at the Fire Hall Tuesday – he played his guitar!

Kael is sponsored by the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department