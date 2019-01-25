Your privacy and ODN

From WordPress

It is the responsibility of Oliver Daily News (ODN) to use those resources correctly, to provide the information that your Privacy Policy requires, and to keep that information current and accurate. Content of the privacy policy is reviewed from time to time.

From ODN

Privacy Policy

On the ODN website – you will find a Privacy Policy under Rates and Terms

Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation has far reaching implications for Canadian Business.

What is GDPR? – privacy legislation and regulation in Europe for anyone operating in that sector.

It is about privacy as well as the compiling and use of data and personal information.

Oliver Daily News: Does not knowingly operate in Europe

All names, personal information, emails or phone numbers given freely by readers wanting to access the comment section, free events and free classified ads is treated this way

Emails are required but not shown to other readers to access ODN

Emails, phone numbers placed in ads by reader are given with consent of person submitting

Anyone can request information be taken down

All information is cleared by an automatic technical program at the end of two months of use

ODN Does NOT maintain a data inventory or does it sell, lease or utilize information given to it voluntarily by readers.