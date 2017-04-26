Your new home is being built right now in the Meadows

We are Ellcar Ventures Ltd . Our mailing address is Box 2018, Oliver, B.C. V0H IT0

We are three partners in this project

Bill Miller, Penny Pendergraft and Hart Buckendahl

Our project consists of 19 lots in phase one. We don’t have a show home as we are too busy building homes for customers we have sold to which is 8 to date with lots of additional interest shown. All going well I think we could sell out this year and start on the next phase to the south.

We have a similar project going in Osoyoos also with 28 homes starting in May and of course our 78 homes in Vernon should some customers wish to move further north. Osoyoos project is called Meadow Lark Place and our Vernon project is call Bernard Village.

Homes range in size from 1500 square feet to 2200 square ft. and pricing is from $350 thousand to the mid $400 thousand’s.

All homes have ICF (insulated concrete foundations) on a crawl space. Exteriors are Hardi Board or other composite materials with many colours to choose from. Homes range from two bedroom, 2 bedroom plus den, three bedroom and 4 bedroom.

We have two larger lots available for custom design homes. We expect full completion of our subdivision by mid 2018 if it will stop raining or we will be starting to build arks to keep up the the demand. Every home will have an HRV which helps drop energy costs and at the same time providing a more pleasant environment to live in by circulation fresh air into the homes several times per day.