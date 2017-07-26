Young teens rescued from middle of windy lake

West Kelowna – A pair of Mounties, one from West Kelowna and the other Kelowna, conducting boat patrols on Sunday say “a real tragedy was avoided” on the waters of Okanagan Lake when the officers located two youths adrift in the midst of strong gusty winds.

On July 23, 2017 at approximately 2:30 pm, officers heading south on Okanagan Lake, towards Peachland, located two youths floating across the lake on an inexpensive rubber dinghy. The pair were fishing together along the shoreline when sudden strong winds, gusting up to approximately 50 km/hr, pushed the boys into the middle of the lake, an estimated half a kilometer from the shore.

Both the 12-year-old and 13-year-old boys were safely brought on board the RCMP vessel and transported back to the beach in Peachland, where their parents were notified of the mishap.

“Our officers took the time to discuss the peril the youths had placed themselves in,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Those officers wanted to remind the public to ensure they are always prepared when they venture out on the water, that they wear proper life jackets, bring a sound signalling device or other means of communication, as well as carry a means of propulsion such as a paddle or oar if at all possible.”