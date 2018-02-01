Young woman given 58 days in jail for bizarre incident in Oliver and Princeton

Tuesday – RCMP news release (edited)

2018-01-30 14:32 PST

The Oliver and Princeton RCMP arrested a woman last Friday, after a female driver allegedly struck a female pedestrian and fled.

January 26th, 2018 Oliver RCMP responded to a report of an injured 49 year-old woman in the 6000 block of Lakeside drive. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the victim had been hit by a vehicle, following a disagreement between the victim and the driver.

The suspect, a 22 year-old Oliver woman Angeline Desaray Solien had fled prior to police attendance.

Police also confirmed that vehicle in question had been stolen in Oliver the night before. RCMP immediately advised neighbouring detachments about the incident. After leaving the Oliver area, the driver of the stolen car was involved in a collision in Princeton and taken into custody.

Solien was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday, January 29, to face charges of assault with a weapon (a car) , possession of stolen property, failure to stop to offer assistance and theft.

Solien and the victim were known to each other.

Solien pled guilty Monday -then in custody of Okanagan Correctional Centre awaiting today’s proceedings.

Wednesday

Today in Penticton a provincial court judge – Michelle Daneliuk – stated the following:

Solien was under a probation order that was to expire in June of 2018. She was high on “Meth” last week, used a stolen vehicle (1991 Ford Taurus) in a dangerous manner during the evening hours of January 26th in Oliver and then fled to parts west.

Chilliwack was mentioned. A homeless camp in Vancouver was mentioned but ultimately Solien rolled the car into a ditch in Princeton and was arrested by RCMP.

ODN talked to the victim in Oliver – 49 year old Patricia Smith who stated she was lucky not to have been hurt more seriously. That she was dragged by a car door when the vehicle was in reverse and sustained bruising on her abdomen and superficial abrasions. Solien left the scene without providing assistance to the victim. All this – corroborated by Crown Counsel outside the courtroom today.

Judge Daneliuk said this was a serious set of circumstances, a stolen vehicle, suspect high on methamphetamine – driving provincial highways and even the excuse of wanting to get to a homeless shelter in Vancouver.

The court heard that a mitigating factor was Solien’s guilty plea 3 days after the incident at her first appearance in provincial court.

“Frankly, it’s just extremely fortunate she didn’t injure herself or someone else as a result,” said Judge Michelle Daneliuk before passing sentence.

Solien was only in possession of a learner’s permit and Daneliuk was informed by defence counsel Robert Maxwell that Solien was heading to Vancouver to live a transient lifestyle in a “tent city.”

“People who live in that environment do so not out of choice, but because they are homeless and they are desperate and they have nowhere else to go,” Daneliuk said.

The sentencing hearing included a breach of probation, a charge-information from Princeton BC and Oliver BC – RCMP detachments.

The sentence – more time in a provincial jail – almost two months and another 1 year of probation from her date of release with strict conditions of behavior imposed.

Actual sentence 67 days minus 9 days time served credit equals 58 days.

Noel Hansen wrote to ODN on Monday

“My good friend Tricia Smith ((Patricia (Hebert) Smith))went to purchase a car on Friday January 26 2018 .

The young lady with the car Angeleine Solien took the cash (less than $400) from Tricia and then when my friend was trying to get Angeliene to come out from the driver’s seat- Solien put the car in reverse dragging Tricia under the car, driving over her left leg and abdomen.

Solien reversed the gears and drove over Tricia’s lower abdomen again.

Also we found this car was stolen prior to this incident. Angeliene was arrested in Princeton.”

ODN also spoke to the victim. Her account of the incident varies from the story told by the defence Counsel Robert Maxwell, the police and the crown. To be fair, the police, crown, the defence attorney not at the incident scene – only the victim and the person who pled guilty.

Source: ODN – special thanks to Penticton Herald