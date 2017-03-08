You too can be in charge

MyHealthPortal coming to South Okanagan communities

A new tool that gives patients access to their personal health information online will be offered to South Okanagan area patients this month. Teams will be on site enrolling patients weekdays from March 13 – 17 at hospitals in Princeton and Oliver. On Monday patients are invited to enrol between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday enrolment will occur 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be at Penticton Regional Hospital to offer enrolment March 27 – April 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

MyHealthPortal provides patients with 24-hour access to their health information via their smart phone, tablet or computer through a secure portal from the Interior Health website. Features include the ability to view their Interior Health lab results, diagnostic imaging reports (such as X-rays, scans and ultrasound), certain upcoming appointments, recent hospital visit history, and the opportunity to update address and phone number information.

To sign up, patients must present to the project team in person with legal photo identification and their Care Card or B.C. Services Card in order to verify their identity. They will be given a login username and password that they will be able to use on their own device—home computer, tablet or smart phone. Then they simply go to the MyHealthPortal page on Interior Health’s web site at www.interiorhealth.ca/MyHealthPortal to login.

For those unable to attend in person during this enrolment period, remote enrolment will be available after March 13 in Princeton, Keremeos and Oliver. It will be available in Penticton and Summerland after March 27. To enrol remotely, patients must show their identification at the Registration desk and ask to have their email address added to their patient record. They can then submit an enrolment request at www.interiorhealth.ca/MyHealthPortal. MyHealthPortal support will contact them by phone to complete the secure enrolment process.

The South Okanagan is the latest area to be offered access to the online tool following enrolment in the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson, Nicola and Cariboo regions. The service will eventually be available to all Interior Health hospital patients through a phased roll-out schedule. To date, more than 8,000 patients have enrolled.

MyHealthPortal is a secure patient health portal. Protecting and safeguarding patients’ personal information is among Interior Health’s highest priorities. In addition to stringent privacy practices, Interior Health uses a diverse range of technologies and security mechanisms to ensure the safety, confidentiality, and integrity of patient information.

For more information visit www.interiorhealth.ca/MyHealthPortal.