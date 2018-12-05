You pick the story of the year

Excluding holidays and weekends – about 23 days left in the year.

My prediction – no major news other than Mr. Grinch taking a powder.

If you make a comment here……. you can express your preferences and suggestions but the poll to the right gives you the ODN look at the 2018 top stories and choices for you to vote on:

Check it out – poll will last until Friday at supper time.

I checked the calendar…. it looks like most of us might be out of action from the 23rd of December to January the 2nd – even longer for those in a cabin in the hills. (Snug as a bug in a rug.)