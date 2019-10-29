You are never too old…

A long standing tradition since the 1960’s of B.C. and Washington Legions, called ‘Gavel Passing’ transpired again this year in Ephrata, Wa.

Gavel Passing commemorates and promotes friendship between the Veterans and Legion members of both countries.

Part of the activities included an 18 hole golf match for men and women.

Pictured above are Faith Tilton and hubby Al Nicol representing Oliver Legion Br. 97 in the Ephrata golf tourney held September 7th.

Avid golfer, Faith (79 yrs old), was not capable of walking the course due to bad knees but still wanted to compete with the other lady contestants. As no power carts were available, Faith pushed her walker and Al (77 yrs old) pulled both his clubs and hers, and away they went. There were at least 24 golfers. Faith shot 34 -38 (72) on a par 54 course.

The amazing conclusion, after forcing themselves to carry on, is that Faith won the women’s division!

Way to go you guys!! Truly inspiring.

Photo and story by Brian Wensley.