You…… are invited

Your are cordially invited to join us on Sunday, April 9th between 2:00-4:00pm for the official opening of our campaign office in Oliver.

We have been working out of the office for a a few days, and now it’s time to kick things off together as we approach April 11th, when the election will officially be called.

Your NDP Candidate Colleen Ross will be there, along with special guests. There will also be cake and refreshments!

If you are unable to attend, please feel free to drop by during office hours to say hello.

Visit us online for more information: colleenross.bcndp.ca and on Facebook: FB.com/colleenross4bcndp

Where: Next to Medici’s Gelateria, 522 Fairview Rd., Oliver.

When: Sunday, April 9th, 2017 2:00-4:00pm