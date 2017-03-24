Yes – the arts – a big part of Oliver

Hello from the Oliver Community Arts Council:

Help us spread the news!

As announced earlier this year, the Town of Oliver has received full funding for an exciting community arts project called the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural. Six hundred tiles will be individually hand-painted and mounted to create one iconic image representing Oliver. Each tile, while restricted to certain colours, can be painted in a mini-scene of each artist’s own choosing . The final artwork will be assembled and permanently installed on the east side of the Archives buildin g, facing Main Street near the John Oliver statue.

Every person, artist or not, is invited to paint their own tile. It only takes one hour! Children, seniors, all abilities are welcome. This is a terrific opportunity for groups, organizations, and classes to paint together. Gather your art group, book club, friends, neighbourhood, church group, school class — whatever! — and make a fun group activity. Or book yourself solo and celebrate the “150” with other folks in your time slot.

The painting days are Tuesday May 30 , Wednesday June 1 and Thursday June 2 . Times are 10 – 7 on the first day, and 10 – 4 on the last two days. Closed for lunch from 12 – 1 each day.

The arts council is providing the painting venue, the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre, 5840 Airport Street. There will be room for between 30 and 40 participants per 1-hour slot.

INFORMATION about the Canada 150 Mosaic Project:

http://oliver.ca/canada-150- mosaic-oliver

BOOK your slot:

You can book for yourself, or for your group, but you will need to provide the exact number of participants at time of booking. Don’t miss out!

You can also get some help at Town Hall by booking by phone:

Feel free to forward this announcement to your membership or staff, and pass the word to other groups you may be connected with.

Create a lasting memory and celebrate Canada’s birthday with us!

Penelope Johnson