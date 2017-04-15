‘Yes’ sign in Osooyoos having a terrible life

Reliable sources indicate a replacement National Park sign erected early in April has now been removed completely. It had been erected in a different location thought to be more secure.

That location now confirmed as being along Highway 3 near and adjacent to the Osoyoos Industrial Park.

One source said it was up on Thursday and down on Friday.

Previously….

March 23rd story on ODN

One day after a billboard supporting a contentious national park plan was erected, it was destroyed.

The sign, in support of a proposed park in the South Okanagan, was erected on Friday along Highway 3 on private property according to police. It read “YES National Park.”

But, sometime overnight Saturday, RCMP say someone took a chainsaw it, causing $6,000 in damage.

“The Keremeos RCMP have gathered physical evidence from the scene for forensic testing,” said Cpl. Brian K. Evans.

The offence took place in plain view of traffic.

“Individuals have a right to express their views in support or against the park,” said Cpl. Evans. “However, this was a criminal act, and the Keremeos RCMP will be taking all steps necessary to identify the individuals responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 250-499-5511.

Picture of sign above is from the Cawston location in March.