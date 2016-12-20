Year in review – what was the big story?

January 2016 – Horrific accident at Vaseux Lake sends Oliver woman to hospital with serious injuries
February 2016 – Meetings held on possible closure of Osoyoos High School
March 2016 – Province of BC comes up with a half million dollars for Gallagher Lake syphon fix
pat whalley 250 485-0010 says
The biggest argument of the year must have been the threatened closure of Osoyoos High School.
The biggest non event has surely got to be the fizzle out of all the drama concerning Park Place. The home owners have been doing battle since summer of 2013 only to have the building declared fit to live in. The result being that they now have to spend over 20,000 each unit to bring the building back to it’s 2013 state, still with no guarantees of the future being safe for them or the homes being saleable What a terrible strain to put on seniors