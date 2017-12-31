Year end comments from Publisher

Thanks to all contributors and photographers. What would I do without you?

ODN continues to evolve – as it should being “current and relevant”

In 2018 we commence to cover both Osoyoos and Oliver Town councils – Roy Wood in Osoyoos, Jack Bennest in Oliver.

Our office on Main Street is now closed – a reduction in over all monthly costs.

Our contact information is now solely one method –

email – oliverdailynews@gmail.com

The phone number associated with Jack Bennest and listed on older business cards is now – no longer in service.

95 percent of all business that Oliver Daily News does is conducted via email.

A small break now until Tuesday at noon. If something breaks we know you know – ODN will be there.