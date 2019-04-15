Wrong again

Picture “Hester *White”

From ODN March 23rd, a Saturday

“A few predictions:

The snowpack levels this year will be below normal. The white powder dust visible to the west in the valley will be gone in two weeks. MOTI culverts will do the job for the next 50 years. I doubt there will be flooding without a massive amount of rain.”

So far so good – most of the white powder stuff gone on the west hills. But at higher elevations at Testalinda, Kobou, Hester and Tinhorn – still evidence of some white stuff and that is good – a slow melt.

*Hester Emily White, the eldest daughter of Judge J. C. Haynes, was born in Osoyoos 25 April 1877. She married pioneer Doctor RB White of Penticton. Name for Hester Creek