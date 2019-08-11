Written by Gail Prior

THE DANCE



Jack didn’t want to go. His friend, Bill had persuaded him. He had regaled him with all his hand inscribed colourful notes. There would be food, drink and lots of women to ogle.

“What use was that?” thought Jack. He could see all right but was deaf, thus limiting his ability to communicate. He had put off the testing and ultimate prescription for hearing aids. He felt them to be unsightly and people always twiddling or adjusting them. He thought he was too young for what he considered an old person’s affliction. He had not always been deaf. The car accident had happened in his late teens with a resultant concussion for him. Nothing was ever the same for him again.

He compensated by writing short notes to communicate on a daily basis. His parents had him tutored with various courses in sign language. He felt it to be of little use since few others could decipher it. The exception was his older sister, Joyce. She knew him well and they had always understood each other’s thoughts and needs. She had even attended a night school course on signing, so as to better communicate with her brother. She encouraged him to seek out the mechanical aids but he adamantly refused.

And now there was a public dance coming up. He should get her to phone Bill and say he wasn’t coming after all.

Jack then signed her with his request. Joyce signed back negatively. “So now what should I do?” Jack queried to himself. Joyce motioned him to follow her downstairs to their family room. She placed a waltz CD in the player and signaled him with open arms. He obeyed although he could not hear the music. He was able to waltz with her, as she had rhythm and was a natural leader. His tactile senses were sharp and he felt great affection for her. She signaled a change in music and then demonstrated what he knew to be polka steps.

She mouthed, “Was he willing to try?” He nodded affirmatively.

Jack was good on his feet and they were soon whirling around the room. He found the dance to be fun and felt like more. Another CD and he was transported into a two- step. What a magical world was dancing even without hearing music. He remembered when he could hear it all and longed to turn back time. Bill arrived and it was off to the dance. He was quite excited and kept talking, although Jack didn’t have a clue what was being said. However, he could feel the vibes emanating from Bill and could almost touch his surrounding aura. It was a pleasant start to the evening. Arriving at the dance hall, Bill immediately headed for the bar, while Jack sought a table and chairs. The band was in full swing tempo and the dancers gaily bent and swirled to the music. Jack admired their agility and wished himself out there.

Bill came with the drinks but was immediately off to find a dance partner.

Jack lost track of him but contented himself with watching the crowd. Suddenly there she was with her seemingly wild gyrations. A pretty young woman whose long blond hair flailed in time with her legs. Jack was mesmerized. He began imagining himself as her partner, without his hearing constraint and they would make a wild dancing couple. “Oh, what bliss!” Jack sighed as he came back to reality. Sipping his drink, he contemplated leaving and then decided to check her out one more time and searched the dancers but she was actually sitting not far away with a girlfriend.

Catching his eye, she smiled and then walked over to his table, holding out her arms indicating the next dance with her. The movement exactly what his sister had done earlier to initiate their dances. He stood and watching the other dancers, he determined it was a polka. She slid easily into his arms and they were off onto the floor. He could feel both their hearts beating with exaltation. He wanted this woman and to be able to communicate with her in every way.

Meanwhile, he would get Bill to explain his deafness so that he could continue the evening of dance with this beautiful woman. He hadn’t felt like this since the accident. He didn’t want the evening to end. He already envisioned himself attending Beltone Services first thing Monday morning.

Yes, he would be “wired” but she would be worth it.