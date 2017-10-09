Writer, lawyer, broadcaster passes

1931-2917

Former B.C. broadcaster Rafe Mair has died at the age of 85.

The broadcasting giant (CKNW talk show host) was well-respected by everyone in the industry and was known for not being afraid to speak his mind.

Mair was also a MLA of the Social Credit Party and was a strong outspoken critic of salmon farming in B.C.

Mair was born in Vancouver and grew up in the neighbourhood of Kerrisdale. He became an avid fisherman and grew his interest in public affairs due to his mother’s work at The Province newspaper.

Mair entered the University of British Columbia (UBC) in 1949 and went on to law in 1953. He practiced law in Vancouver until 1968, when he decided to make the move to Kamloops.

Source: Wikipedia and Global BC