Women of Oliver for Women – WOW is hosting a potluck social October 17 for prospective members. Membership is open to women who are interested in helping WOW achieve the goal of “Enriching the lives of women and children in our community and beyond”.

Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month from September to June, at the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre. Please contact Nita at 250-498-7029 if you would like to come to the potluck.

WOW is a group of Oliver women working together for the betterment of women and families. The ladies generate funds through three major fundraisers – the annual MAINLY FOR WOMEN TRADE SHOW, a Christmas Auction and the Swinging Skirts Charity Golf Tournament.

They are out there! They are busy and they are making a difference! The Town of Oliver presented WOW with the Spirit of Oliver Award for a service group in 2017.