WOW – Women of Oliver – cash awards, entertainment and a new project

Many individuals and organizations in South Okanagan receiving cash awards at a ceremony and tea attended by the Mayor and his wife. (Ron and Tara Hovanes)

WOW (Women of Oliver for Women) says its membership has increased by 50 percent and is sponsoring children 5 – 17 who wish to attend the Maple Springs Bible Camp in Peachland. Executive Director, Mark Wilson, 29, of Kelowna says the camp entertains 900 kids in a year – with almost 50% – who do not attend church on a regular basis. 25% of camp kids are from the South Okanagan. WOW and Maple Springs will act as partners – sponsoring the cost of a certain number of children who cannot afford the regular charges associated with the camp.