Cairns to appear in court AGAIN – February 27th

When

Where

What – uttering a threat and assault

Why

How

No address for the incident or general description of area – (south of Oak Avenue on Sawmill Rd)

Is this a MHA incident that bears no further story ?

How many personnel in in the ERT unit

How many trucks, tanks, car, units involved ?

Would a phone call have helped

The assault occurred three days ago…….

One man has now been arrested after the Emergency Response Team assisted in the execution of an arrest warrant in Oliver, after a report of assault.

On the night of February 5, 2019, it was reported to the Oliver RCMP that the suspect went to a residence where he is alleged to have committed an assault and uttered threats against a home occupant.

Through the investigation it was determined that any attempt to arrest the individual may cause a significant risk to both public and officer safety, so on the evening of February 7, 2019 ERT was deployed to the home of the individual to assist in the execution of the arrest warrant.

56-year old Oliver resident Bradley Cairns was arrested at his home without any issue. Inside the home, police located three long rifles, two of which had spent casings in the chamber.

Cairns has been charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Penticton on February 8, 2019