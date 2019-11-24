WOW – education award available

We are looking to give away some money to a local somebody needing assistance with schooling.
Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW)
Education Award
Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW) sponsors an Education Award to adult women residing in the South Okanagan who have a financial need and are currently enrolled in a vocational/skills training program or an academic degree program. Application deadline is November 30, 2019. For more information and application forms check out our website.
Comments
Roger Hall says
Rochelle……A VERY DESERVING individual! Congratulations on pursuing your nursing career.
Diane Worth says
For more info, call Diane Worth at 250-498-0654
Publisher: There may have been a reason, Diane, why no website URL was used in the story.