WOW – education award available

,

We are looking to give away some money to a local somebody needing assistance with schooling.

Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW)

 

Education Award

Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW) sponsors an Education Award to adult women residing in the South Okanagan who have a financial need and are currently enrolled in a vocational/skills training program or an academic degree program. Application deadline is November 30, 2019. For more information and application forms check out our website.

 

Comments

  2. For more info, call Diane Worth at 250-498-0654

    Publisher: There may have been a reason, Diane, why no website URL was used in the story.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*