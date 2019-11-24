WOW – education award available

We are looking to give away some money to a local somebody needing assistance with schooling.

Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW)

Education Award

Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW) sponsors an Education Award to adult women residing in the South Okanagan who have a financial need and are currently enrolled in a vocational/skills training program or an academic degree program. Application deadline is November 30, 2019. For more information and application forms check out our website.