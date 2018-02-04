25th MAINLY FOR WOMEN TRADE SHOW – FEBRUARY 17, 2018

They are out there! They are doing things to make a difference by enriching the lives of women and children in the community and beyond.

Women of Oliver for Women consists of twenty devoted women from a range of lifestyles and backgrounds, yet they accomplish so much on a regular basis. The ladies are very enthusiastic, working together to achieve their goals. The 25th annual MAINLY FOR WOMEN TRADE SHOW will be held on Feb.17th at the Oliver Community Center. The funds raised go to support Desert Sun Counselling, a High School Bursary, and support for a women, who due to circumstances must go back into the workforce.

The Trade Show features businesses owned and operated by women and men. Admission is free, but a donation is much appreciated to help WOW support local charitable needs. This year you will have a chance to win a door prize. Displays are everything from beautifully crafted jewelry, pottery, wood crafts, fibre arts, health products, wellness, investment, insurance, food products, etc. The kitchen will be manned by Parties and Pies with goodies to delight every palate.

With great pride WOW generates funds through four major fundraisers. A Charity Bridge social, a Christmas Auction held in December, the Swinging Skirts Charity Golf Tournament in September and the Mainly for Women Trade Show. Recipients from these projects are the Food Bank, Children’s programs including Sun Fun, families in need, Hospice, and women in need and Highway to Healing.

The ladies also provide services such as McKinney Place entrance gardens and serving teas at the Oliver Senior Centre.

WOW is a non-profit service club meeting the third Tuesday of every month September to June. Any woman interested in becoming a member please contact WOW through:

the website www.wowoliver.org

or Nita at 250-498-6219

Come out and meet the group at the MAINLY FOR WOMEN TRADE SHOW. Look for the WOW table. We will be pleased to meet with you and provide all the information required. For information re the trade show, please contact Sally Franks at 250-498-0104.