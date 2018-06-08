Large student rodeo – local talent

Local Student Qualifies For National High School Rodeo Finals
Local High School student at Southern Okanagan Secondary School, Ali Lantz, qualified and competed in four rodeo events at the BC High School Rodeo Finals held in Merritt BC from June 1st to 3rd.
With tough competition , and competing with 80 other High school students across the province, Ali came out on top, placing first in the reined cow horse event as well as claiming a spot on the leader board in the breakaway roping , and in the team roping.
The province will allow the top four qualifiers in each event to compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals, and Ali has qualified to do so in breakaway roping and reined cow horse. The National Finals are held in Rock Springs Wyoming from July 15th to the 21st, and it is currently the largest rodeo in the world, and she will be attending these finals in both the breakaway and reined cow horse events.
Ali also qualified for the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in breakaway, team roping, and cow horse, which will take place in Merritt on July 26th- 28th. As the next month progresses, Ali will be looking for sponsorship as well as she will be doing some local fundraising throughout the next few weekends. Any amount of sponsorship is accepted, and Ali is beyond excited to represent Willowbrook, Oliver, and the rest of BC at the 2018 National High School Rodeo Finals.
Photo Caption: Ali Lantz winning the second round of the breakaway roping at the 2018 BC High School Rodeo Finals
Photo Credits: Bernie Hudyma
Leave a Reply