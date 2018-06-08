Large student rodeo – local talent

Local Student Qualifies For National High School Rodeo Finals

Local High School student at Southern Okanagan Secondary School, Ali Lantz, qualified and competed in four rodeo events at the BC High School Rodeo Finals held in Merritt BC from June 1st to 3rd.

With tough competition , and competing with 80 other High school students across the province, Ali came out on top, placing first in the reined cow horse event as well as claiming a spot on the leader board in the breakaway roping , and in the team roping.

The province will allow the top four qualifiers in each event to compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals, and Ali has qualified to do so in breakaway roping and reined cow horse. The National Finals are held in Rock Springs Wyoming from July 15th to the 21st , and it is currently the largest rodeo in the world , and she will be attending these finals in both the breakaway and reined cow horse events.