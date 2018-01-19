World record – re-lived

Come out to the Rotary Club of Oliver meeting January 23. Talk – and eat – Cherry Pie. Who knows, you may see yourself on BC Was Awesome someday soon!

In 1950, Frank Sinatra and Rosemary Clooney recorded Cherry Pies Ought To Be You. In 1990, the Rotary Club of Oliver took Cherry Pies to another level. On January 23, 2017, that World Record experience will be re-lived!

It was on July 14th, 1990, during Guinness Day in Oliver, that local Rotarians orchestrated the baking of a big Cherry Pie – so huge that it set a new Guinness Book of World Records standard.

During that hot July day, volunteers built, and baked the worlds largest Cherry Pie, with a total weight of 37,713.08 pounds, consisting of 36,800 pounds of pie filling and 913.08 pounds of pastry.

“The total weight was met and the pie filling had to be pitted and edible,” said organizer Bob Ellis in the Oliver Chronicle’s July 18, 1990 edition. “We sold 250 gallons of pie filling for people to take home. I think that proves it was edible.”

Were you an organizer? Were you part of the crowd standing around the big pit at Oliver Community Park nearly 27 years ago waiting for that cherry pie, which measured about 18 feet across, to finish, so you could dig in?

The Rotary Club of Oliver is going back down memory lane at its January 23 meeting. And the public is invited! Producer Tony Cerciello of Artaban Productions in Vancouver, along with host Bob Kronbauer, will be travelling to Oliver to tape a segment for BC Was Awesome. They produce shows on interesting historical stories from all over BC, and will be in Oliver to tape a segment on the worlds biggest cherry pie which was baked in 1990.

We will be baking pies, and we will be enjoying the opportunity to chat with the people who made this World Record happen. And who knows. Maybe the host will take a cream pie in the face to entertain everyone.

When/Where: Tuesday, Jan. 23; 4:30 pm-6:30 pm; Air Cadet Hangar, 5855 Cessna St., Oliver A meal will be served. The cost is $20 (And yes, there will be pies to eat). If you are going to attend, please let the club know by Jan. 22 so we can ensure there will be sufficient food, and pie, for everyone.

Please email Jennifer by noon, Monday, Jan. 22 at: jroussel@interiorsavingsinsurance.com

See you at the Air Cadet Hangar January 23 and re-live Oliver’s Guinness Book of World Records Cherry Pie!